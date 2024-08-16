Opinion: Why do so many L.A. dog owners think the rules don’t apply to them?

Dogs run free on a baseball field at Veterans Barrington Park, despite signage stating that they are not allowed in that area.

The best place to see rich Angelenos act as if the rules don’t apply to them is the Pacific Palisades Farmers Market. Amid beautiful heirloom tomatoes and jumbo avocados that I wish I could afford, dozens of posted signs make clear that non-service dogs are prohibited. And yet everywhere I look … dogs, dogs, dogs.

My partner and I moved to Los Angeles a year and a half ago. I realize bashing an animal that most people find delightful may not be the best way to make friends. But the problem isn’t L.A.’s dogs. It’s their owners who complicate life for disabled Angelenos including my partner by flouting rules instituted for everyone’s safety.

According to a recent article analyzing dog ownership, Los Angeles has more dogs than any other U.S. city. L.A. also has the shameful honor of topping the U.S. Postal Service’s 2023 Dog Bite National Rankings : Last year, the city’s dogs attacked mail carriers 65 times.

Advertisement

Opinion Opinion: What the typical animal rescue narratives leave out Most dogs and cats in shelters or on the streets weren’t beaten or abandoned. These animals were far more likely to have begun their lives in poverty.

The problems aren’t always as extreme as biting. I’ve seen a poodle poop inside a Santa Monica coffee shop, something one social media user also saw at a CVS. In West Hollywood a few weeks ago, I watched a woman feed her admittedly very cute Samoyed a full sandwich inside a store. My partner and I have encountered dogs barking in bookshops in Los Feliz and at a Trader Joe’s in Beverly Hills. One Reddit thread titled “Why does everyone bring their dogs into stores in LA?” features testimonials that include a dog urinating on tortillas at a Ralph’s and a poodle barking and snarling at passersby in a Target.

In some of these places, dogs are allowed. In many of them, they aren’t — and not just because of store policy. For public health reasons, California and federal laws prohibit animals in stores that sell food, though service animals are exempt. Restaurant owners have discretion on whether to allow dogs in outdoor patios, with rules for maintaining safety if they do.

When Los Angeles dog owners disregard these rules, disabled people can be hurt the most. According to the 2023 L.A. County Health Survey, more than 27% of adult Angelenos report having a disability. People with service dogs who may already face barriers to navigating public spaces have their lives made harder when non-service dogs distract their animal, and in some cases, attack it. Even worse is fraud — anyone can buy a “ service dog” vest on Amazon right now. Misrepresenting an animal as a service dog is illegal in 33 states , including California, and creates an atmosphere of skepticism around whether someone is telling the truth about their dog.

Advertisement

My partner, who has cerebral palsy, often loses her balance when approached by an off-leash dog — or a dog on a leash if it’s not under control. Store aisles turn into obstacle courses. When she politely asks for dog owners to move their pets, they often act as if she’s the burden, which is already how she and many others with disabilities are often treated.

When my partner shows her discomfort or is maneuvering around a dog, she’s typically met with a patronizing smile and a comment such as, “Don’t worry. They’re nice.” This entitled response reeks of presumption to someone else’s space. It does not matter how nice or cute you think your dog is. If someone in a public space doesn’t want your dog near them, the dog shouldn’t be near them. Period.

My two adorable nieces love seeing dogs on walks in their neighborhood. My brother and sister-in-law have taught them to first ask the dogs’ owners if the dog is friendly and whether it’s OK to pet. Many times, the answer is yes. Sometimes, the owner cautions that the dog is aggressive and that they shouldn’t come near.

If my toddler nieces can ask to pet a dog, then fully grown pet owners can ask strangers if they’re OK with a dog approaching them.

Advertisement

It’s surely a minority of Los Angeles dog owners who break the law, infringe on others’ space and mistake their desire to take their dog everywhere for blanket permission to do so. These transgressors should catch on to the societal norm modeled by most dog owners, who follow the rules and keep their dogs out of places where animals don’t belong. In a city where people with disabilities already deal with poorly maintained sidewalks and aggressive drivers who rush pedestrians in crosswalks, dog owners should stop adding to the list of obstacles and bring bad behavior to heel.

Nadav Ziv is a writer based in Los Angeles.