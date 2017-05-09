“Risk” review: In the May 5 Calendar section, a review of the documentary “Risk,” which profiles WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, said that director Laura Poitras began filming Assange in 2010; she began filming him in 2011. Also, the article misquoted Assange as saying, “This is your problem, not ours.” He actually said: “We don’t have a problem. You have a problem.”

Lamborghini review: In the May 6 Business section, a photo with an auto review of the 2017 Lamborghini Huracan Spyder showed the Huracan Coupe.

Preakness: In the May 8 Sports section, an article about horses entered in the Preakness listed Royal Mo as being owned by Jerry Moss. The ownership group is Ann and Jerry Moss.

If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact Deirdre Edgar, readers’ representative, by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000, by fax at (213) 237-3535 or by mail at 202 W. 1st St., Los Angeles, CA 90012. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.