Rediscovering the L.A. Times’ investigative reporting from 2022

By Jack LeonardSENIOR EDITOR, INVESTIGATIONS 
Investigative journalism requires a commitment to asking tough questions of powerful people. It requires a willingness to challenge conventional wisdom and question our own assumptions. Most of all, it requires time and a zeal to get at the truth.

This past year, journalists at the Los Angeles Times dug deep to uncover stories no one else was telling. They exposed a myriad of problems with California’s approach to cannabis legalization, including exploitation and deaths of farmworkers, corruption, the state’s failure to erase past weed-related convictions and an explosion in unlicensed grows and illicit dispensaries.

They revealed allegations of misconduct among some of Hollywood’s most powerful players. They told the stories of victims of sexual harassment and other misconduct in California’s State University system. They showed glaring failures by the State Bar to stop misconduct. They exposed official cover ups and government failures.

Below is just a small sample of the investigative reporting we published in 2022.

All of these stories took time, tenacity, talent and the teamwork of reporters, photographers, designers, editors and those who produce videos, podcasts, social media and other content. We can’t do it without your help. Please support our work by subscribing today.

Legal Weed

Cannabis plants on an illegal grow blow in the wind

Legal Weed, Broken Promises: A Times series on the fallout of legal pot in California

LUCERNE VALLEY, CA - September 30, 2022: Two cannabis workers comfort each other after San Bernardino sheriff's deputies served a search warrant on an illicit farm and destroyed plants Friday, Sept. 30, 2022 in Lucerne Valley, CA. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
Dying for your high: The untold exploitation and misery in America’s weed industry

NORTHRIDGE, CA - OCTOBER 28: Sara Rodriguez poses for a portrait at a Project Rebound mixer that supports formerly incarcerated students on Cal State campuses on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021 in Northridge, CA. Rodriguez is a graduate of Cal Poly Pomona and just got her MSW from UCLA in June. Before that, she was incarcerated on charges stemming from her weed felony. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

California was supposed to clear cannabis convictions. Tens of thousands are still languishing

An illustration depicts a scene inside a growth operation where a mysterious envelope is exchanged by two people.

‘$250,000 cash in a brown paper bag.’ How legal weed unleashed corruption in California

Sexual Misconduct

The clocktower infront of the library at SSU

What you need to know about the sexual misconduct scandals at CSU

An exterior view of Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021.

Mater Dei football players allegedly sexually assaulted teammate, police record says

(SUBJECT DOES NOT WANT CITY OF RESIDENCE NAMED DUE TO SAFETY CONCERNS - KB) Yara Wilde, 42, is pictured at her home in the Pacific Northwest on Monday, March 21, 2022. The distance Wilde has put between herself and her former home in California has been a result of not feeling safe from her abusers. “But here,” she says of the Pacific Northwest, “It’s so lush and life-supporting. I feel like my soul is supported. Life wants to be here. Here I can just relax and be me.” From her sophomore year of high school through her senior year, Wilde was groomed by a married couple at her high school. The husband sexually abused her for years. Even after first speaking out about her abuse in 2002, her abuser still has access to children in his wife’s school district. Wilde believes that a culture of protecting teachers at her former school district lead to her pleas for justice and prevention to be ignored for decades. Between work for her full-time job, Wilde, a former teacher herself, volunteers with advocacy groups focusing on fundraising for prevention, healing and justice of child and adolescent sexual violence. Wilde describes seeing well-known women coming forward during the Me Too movement as being a catalyst for her to name her abuser publicly, something she hadn’t done until last year. “You’re in a dark room and then the light slowly comes on,” she says about seeking justice and healing. Kristina Barker/For The Times

They were groomed and groped, but O.C. school ‘turned a blind eye’ for decades, suit alleges

Public Safety Controversy

LOS ANGELES, Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials attempted to hide an incident where a deputy knelt on the head of an inmate for three minutes while the man was handcuffed. (SCREENSHOT)

Fearing bad publicity, LASD covered up case of deputy who knelt on inmate’s head

The Los Angeles Fire Department rapidly reversed a decision to put its social media accounts on hiatus and halt releasing records that show how long it takes rescuers to respond to calls for help.

Full Coverage: How a report of an LAFD chief deputy drunk during a major blaze sparked a scandal

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 26: Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva discusses organizational change, transparency, accountability and how they relate to the issue of deputy cliques during a press conference at the Hall of Justice Wednesday May 26, 2021. The Sheriff also addressed a damages claim filed by the city of Compton against Los Angeles County today, alleging the sheriff's department has bilked the city out of millions of dollars by falsely reporting the amount of time deputies spend patrolling the city. Sheriff Alex Villanueva dismissed the allegations. "We have about 45 contracts and we measure the minutes, and there's a rate -- we have to get close to 100%, either slightly above or slightly below,'' Villanueva said. "If we're missing that target, I don't think it's going to be the grand conspiracy that the outgoing mayor of Compton wants it to be. "But we'll definitely take the allegation seriously, and we are already doing a thorough audit on it, and we'll take action based on the results of that. Nothing unusual there. But to call it a fraud, that might be a little bit of a stretch.'' Hall of Justice on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times).

Dozens of Sheriff Villanueva’s donors received permits to carry guns in public

Girardi

Tom Girardi’s epic corruption exposes the secretive world of private judges

Hollywood

Collage of a man surrounded by another man, a woman, credit cards and plane.
The man who played Hollywood: Inside Randall Emmett’s crumbling empire

FILE - Bruce Willis attends a movie premiere in New York on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. A brain disorder that leads to problems with speaking, reading and writing has sidelined Willis and drawn attention to aphasia, a little-known condition that has many possible causes. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

Concerns about Bruce Willis’ declining cognitive state swirled around sets in recent years

‘Law & Order: SVU’ showrunner accused of mistreating women, support staff on multiple shows

Problematic Prescriptions

The home page of Makena at mekana.com is seen on a desktop display

A drug for pregnant women doesn’t work, according to the FDA. A company is selling it anyway

BALTIMORE, MD - SEPTEMBER 21: Brittany Horsey of Baltimore, MD, poses for a portrait in the living room of her Grandmother's home on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 in Baltimore, MD. Horsey was prescribed a drug called Makena during her pregnancies with two children because her doctor believed she was at risk of having them too soon - yet both times the drug didn't work: the babies were born prematurely and Horsey still suffered from Makena's side effects, including being hit by migraines and depression. The FDA has asked Makena's maker to remove the drug from the market because repeated studies have shown it does not work, but the company has refused and continues to promote it. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Science hasn’t shown these medications work. They’re being sold anyway

Disney Corruption Investigation

Sleeping Beauty's Castle at Disneyland will be transformed into its winter decor and lights on Nov. 12.
For Subscribers

How Disney, a new mayor and a secret ‘cabal’ gained power over Anaheim

COVID-19

SANTA MONICA, CA - APRIL 29, 2022 - - Pedestrians walk in front of Someday Health along Main Street in Santa Monica on April 29, 2022. Sameday Health is accused by the L.A. City Attorney and District Attorney of steering insured patients to the private practice of an L.A. physician for "medically unnecessary consults" in exchange for a cut of the profits. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

This company was accused of exploiting the coronavirus testing boom to reap millions

An illustration of three hands popping out of a phone with a bottle of pills, a vaccine and a head of broccoli.

Vaccines vs. vitamins: COVID misinformation roils the worlds of wellness and nutrition

California Controller Betty Yee, chairwoman of the California Lands Commission, discusses the closure of the Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power, Tuesday, June 28, 2016, in Sacramento, Calif. Yee and other members of the commission were considering waiving an environmental review before renewing a contract with the plant's owners, PG&E, after an agreement was reached with environmental groups to close the Diablo Canyon facility by 2025, nine years earlier than previously planned. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
For Subscribers

A top California official pushed hard for a $600-million mask deal. Fraud claims followed

Unsafe Food

Palos Verdes, CA - July 13: Jennifer Coward is making soup for her daughter in her kitchen on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Palos Verdes, CA. She is better now, but Jennifer had experienced crushing fatigue and full-body itching after eating a vegan meat replacement. Her doctors thought she might have an auto-immune disorder or hepatitis. Reports of customers suffering health problems after eating a vegan meat-replacement product called "lentil crumbles" that was sold by the online meal-kit company Daily Harvest. Their symptoms included full-body itching, severe abdominal pain, and heightened liver enzymes, which can be an indication of liver failure. The cause of their symptoms is still under investigation but the company now says at least 400 people have taken ill. A lawyer representing more than 200 customers said that the majority of them are women between the ages of 25 and 45. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Food poisoning and unsafe temperatures: Many meal kit companies aren’t FDA regulated

Military Misconduct

California National Guard Adjutant General Maj. Gen. David Baldwin waits for the start of a House Military Personnel subcommittee hearing on the "California National Guard Repayment Issue," Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016, on Capitol Hill in Washington. In October, the Defense Department suspended efforts to collect payments from California Army National Guard soldiers who had been told to return the enlistment bonuses they received during the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, until measures could be put in place to provide them with support to appeal. Up to 10,000 soldiers estimated to have received the bonuses inappropriately. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The commander of the scandal-plagued California National Guard steps down

FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2021, file photo, California National Guard members stand guard at an access point to the California state Capitol in Sacramento, Calif. Law enforcement officials are investigating escalating threats of death and violence against California Gov. Gavin Newsom, his family and the the wineries, shops and other businesses he founded. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
For Subscribers

California’s top military brass rocked by homophobia, antisemitism, indecent exposure scandals

Mental Health

Tehachiapi, CA - September 01: John Haasjes, who has schizoaffective disorder, was arrested on Christmas 2020 on a felony charge of making a verbal threat, and like hundreds of other mentally ill detainees in California, he languished in jail long after he was declared incompetent to stand trial and should have been transferred to a state hospital, and here poses for a portrait at the home where he lives with his cousin on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 in Tehachiapi, CA. Haasjes only got out after his cousin, Sandra Siedenberg, managed to intervene on his behalf. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

‘You can’t get out’: Mentally ill languish in California jails without trial or treatment

Photo illustration of loose change overtop of a tent encampment in Los Angeles.

California taxed millionaires to fix its mental health crisis. Why it’s fallen so short

Capitol Riot

Trump supporters clash with police and security forces as they storm the US Capitol in Washington, DC on January 6, 2021. - Demonstrators breeched security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the a 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP) (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)

Inside Klete Keller’s fall from Olympic gold to the Capitol riot

Housing

Los Angeles, CA - June 22: Yolanda Robins, 50, washes her face in water flowing from a fire hydrant in a skidrow on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Los Angeles, CA. In January, Yolanda Robins's dream was finally coming true. After three decades of living amid the squalor of Skid Row, occasionally punctuated by short stays in hotel rooms or shelters, she was approved to move into an apartment where she could begin to rebuild her life at 50 years old with help from a federal housing subsidy program. She is still living on the street. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Homeless people wait as Los Angeles lets thousands of federal housing vouchers go unused

Angie Davila, 20, the oldest of six children, organizes her belongings on top bunk bed in the family's one-bedroom apartment

L.A.’s love of sprawl made it America’s most overcrowded place. Poor people pay a deadly price

Troubled Doctor

Photo illustration of court documents around a video frame of a man in scrubs holding a briefcase in a parking lot.
A Russian thug and a fake Yelp account: An ex-doctor’s wild campaign against reporters

