South Coast Plaza: In the May 14 Image section, an article about the 50th anniversary of South Coast Plaza said that Yves Saint Laurent Rive Gauche opened its first Southern California boutique at the center in 1982; it was the first in Orange County.

If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact Deirdre Edgar, readers’ representative, by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000, by fax at (213) 237-3535 or by mail at 202 W. 1st St., Los Angeles, CA 90012. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.