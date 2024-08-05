9 drops, pop-ups and inspiring events to look out for this month

Givenchy opens permanent store on Rodeo Drive

(Alessandro Lucioni / Gorunway.com / Courtesy of Givenchy)

Givenchy’s first West Coast flagship lands in the iconic Beverly Hills shopping district. The 8,000-square-foot structure features furniture with archival tiger print fabric, and much of the glamor and warmth of the 70-year-old building has been preserved, including the original diamond-scored concrete ceilings, floors and fireplaces. The store will open with a Fall 2024 Pre-Collection, Givenchy Plage, and exclusive limited-edition Mini Antigona Lock Bag. Open now. 332 N. Rodeo Drive, Beverly Hills.

Departamento opens new flagship store at Signal L.A.

(Departamento)

Menswear boutique Departamento has opened a flagship store in the Arts District. As a new addition to the retail enclave Signal, this Departamento location is situated inside Concierge Coffee. Shoppers are transported from the minimalist coffee shop into an expansive futuristic industrial space featuring silver beams and glowing aluminum ceiling pane fixtures contrasted with a natural concrete floor. Exclusive to this location is a Taiga Takahashi shop-in-shop inspired by traditional Japanese inns. Open now. 821 Traction Ave., Los Angeles.

‘Erick Medel: Vidas’ at Charlie James Gallery

Erick Medel, “Young Familia,” Polyester thread on denim, 20 x 16 inches, 2024. (Yubo Dong / Courtesy of the artist and Charlie James Gallery, Los Angeles)

“Vidas” memorializes the people and scenes of artist Erick Medel’s everyday life in Boyle Heights — a block party at the plaza, a mother and child crossing the street, a fruit vendor at Pride. Medel sews these stories as fine threads into dark blue, heavy-weight denim: a long-lasting protective fabric, capturing a vibrant and textural, yet hazy memory. On view through Aug. 31. 961 Chung King Road, Los Angeles.

‘Down for the Ride’ Compton Cowboys Capsule Collection

(Compton Cowboys)

Whether you’re riding on horseback or three-wheeling the ‘64, do it in style with a new Compton Cowboys capsule collection. The stable unveils a cozy collection of baby tees, tank tops, T-shirts, hoodies and sweatpants and caps with the Olde English “CC” emblem in black and gray colorways. Available now. comptoncowboys.com

Thick Thrift L.A.

(Thick Thrift)

Thick Thrift is a flea market catering to sizes XL and over. For the first time indoors (with AC, thankfully), the flea will feature over 60 curated vendors, and buyers will have the opportunity to shop vintage, upcycled and indie designers and get dripped out with tooth gems, tattoos, homeware, piercings and art. Aug. 10. 714 Alpine St., Los Angeles.

Acne Studios Multipocket Bag

(Acne Studios)

We are utterly obsessed with Acne Studios’ new multipocket bags, an edgy, industrial take on modern femininity. Evoke rugged cowgirl with the large brushed leather tote, or latex queen with the shiny crinkled leather minibag. Available at acnestudios.com and in stores.

L.A. at NYFW

Willy Chavarria. (Paul Yem / For The Times)

Even in New York, all signs point West, as eight designers from our home team are hitting the runway and hosting presentations at New York Fashion Week. Libertine, Badgley Mischka, Willy Chavarria, Eckhaus Latta, Advisry, Rio Sport, Sebastien Ami and Stan will showcase their highly anticipated Spring/Summer 25 collections. Sept. 6–11. nyfw.com

Insurgent Sisters: Women of the L.A. Rebellion and Beyond — Recoveries of Spirit

Photograph of Alile Sharon Larkin, Storme Bright Sweet, Melvonna Ballenger and Julie Dash. (Dave Larkin Sr. / Courtesy of Julie Dash)

Los Angeles County Museum of Art will showcase films by Black women and nonbinary artists of the L.A. Rebellion film movement that emerged at UCLA Film School from the 1960s through the ‘80s, highlighting the impact they’ve had on filmmaking today. Works from leaders of the movement, such as Zeinabu irene Davis, Melvonna Marie Ballenger and Ijeoma Iloputaife, and those who came after them, including Rikkí Wright, dana washington, Alima Lee and Martine Syms, will explore the creative and political imprint the “Insurgent Sisters” have left. The screening series takes place across two sessions on Sept. 7 and 21. 4020 Marlton Ave., Los Angeles. lacma.org

Ode2LA’s “Roots + Routes” at Perri + Ren Gallery

(Ode2LA)

“Roots + Routes” showcases an array of photographs, oral histories and interviews meticulously gathered by Madelyn Inez, the visionary archivist behind Ode2LA. Through a collection of personal narratives and visual ephemera from everyday people in L.A., Inez preserves intimate stories for posterity. On view Aug. 31-Sept. 29. instagram.com/ode2la

