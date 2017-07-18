Maria Sharapova: In the July 17 Sports section, a column about Maria Sharapova’s return to tennis after a drug suspension referred to Roger Federer and Garbiñe Muguruza dancing at the Wimbledon champions’ ball. The two attended but did not dance.

