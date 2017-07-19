George Romero: In the July 17 Section A, the obituary of horror-film director George A. Romero said his son Cam was from Romero’s earlier marriage to Christine Romero. Cam, whose full name is George Cameron, is from Romero’s first marriage, to Nancy Romero. Daughter Tina and son Andrew are from Romero’s second marriage, to Christine Romero.

