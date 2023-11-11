Blinken photo: In the Nov. 11 Section A, a caption accompanying a photo of U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken on a plane bound for Jordan said it was taken Friday, suggesting it was Nov. 10. The photo was from Nov. 3.

Woman dismembered: In the Nov. 10 California section, an article about the arrest of a man in the killing of his wife said that the suspect, Samuel Bond Haskell IV, was the son of a former William Morris Endeavor Agency executive vice president. Haskell’s father was at the William Morris Agency.

Justin Torres: In the Nov. 12 Calendar section, an article on writer Justin Torres stated that he had never earned a bachelor’s degree. Torres has a bachelor’s degree. The error was discovered after the section was printed.

Abortion rights: In the Nov. 9 Section A, an editorial gave the wrong month that the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade. It was June 2022, not May 2022.

