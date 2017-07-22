John McCain: In the July 21 Section A, an article about Sen. John McCain’s bipartisan appeal referred to congressional scholar Norman Ornstein as being with the Brookings Institution. He is with the American Enterprise Institute in Washington.

LAPD officer: In some copies of the July 22 Section A, an index item referring to an article in the California section about the LAPD officer at the center of a scandal surrounding the department’s cadet program said that he had pleaded not guilty to charges of sex with a 15-year-old. As the article itself correctly said, he was charged with sexual assault, but he did not enter a plea. His arraignment was delayed.

