Los Angeles Times News Quiz this week: A Hunter Biden verdict and a new rule for pool owners

If you know what’s going on with new pool rules, the Bidens and those “Hitman” billboards, hit this week’s News Quiz and prove it.
By Adam Tschorn
Welcome to the Los Angeles Times News Quiz where, each Friday, I serve up 10 handcrafted, California-leaning, multiple-choice questions based on stories that appeared in The Times (in print or online) over the previous seven days.

This week, we’re taking a look at stories about Nick Cannon’s unusual insurance policy, deals made (with OpenAI) and turned down (with the Los Angeles Lakers), and a thwarted toy-theft ring involving a beloved children’s toy (no, not the Slinky, the other one).

All you need to do is keep up on the news of the week and answer these questions correctly. Are you ready to have some fun? I am. Let’s get started.

If you’d like a link to each week’s News Quiz to land in your inbox every Saturday, make sure to sign up for our six-days-a-week Essential California newsletter.

Senior features writer Adam Tschorn is a former small-town newspaper editor, game-show question-and-answer man and fashion scribe who joined the Los Angeles Times in 2007. He currently covers a wide range of pop-culture topics with a focus on cannabis culture. Holding a B.A. in philosophy and an M.A. in journalism, he feels perfectly suited to looking at things, asking “why?” and writing down the answers.

