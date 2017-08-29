Dog adoption: In The Times’ special Pets section on Aug. 27, an article about how to adopt a retired military dog misquoted Bob Bryant, the Newbury Park-based co-founder of Mission K9 Rescue, as describing a dog’s condition after returning from the front lines as being “kill-reactive.” He said “crate-reactive.”

