Reward tripled in case of dog abandoned with zip-tied muzzle and possible cancer

In Defense of Animals is offering a $2,500 reward for information after a German shepherd was found in a remote area of Malibu, with its mouth zip-tied shut.

The reward for information leading to the conviction of the person responsible for abusing and abandoning a German shepherd has tripled to more than $7,500.

In addition to the $2,500 initially offered by the animal protection group In Defense of Animals, a second group — Peace 4 Animals — has now pitched in money, as well as Hollywood producer Marc Gurvitz, according to an In Defense news release.

“The individual responsible must be swiftly and decisively brought to justice,” Katie Cleary, founder of Peace 4 Animals and World Animal News , said in a statement.

The dog — now dubbed Argon — was found by two hikers in a remote part of Malibu Creek Canyon on the evening of July 3, with one zip tie around his muzzle and another around his neck.

The hikers called 911 and removed the zip tie from the animal’s mouth before authorities arrived to help remove the other zip tie and carry him to safety.

“Someone did this intentionally. They left him stranded, down a hill in the middle of nowhere off the side of the road,” one of the hikers who found the dog told KTLA . “Something needs to be done to find the person who did it.”

The dog, which In Defense of Animals said was described as “sweet and gentle,” warmed up to his rescuers and eventually let them pet him. He was later taken to the Agoura Animal Care Center. According to a Tuesday news release, he is estimated to be around 7 years old and is undergoing tests for suspected lymphoma.

“We are grateful for the quick actions of these hikers and law enforcement, but our efforts must continue,” said Fleur Dawes, spokesperson for In Defense of Animals. “We are determined to find the person responsible for this horrific abuse and hold them accountable since they are a danger to others.”

Marcia Mayeda, director of the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control, said the circumstances in which the dog was found were “horrific” and “an affront to human decency and our role as responsible stewards to our pets.”

Anyone with information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of a suspect is asked to call In Defense of Animals at (415) 879-6879.