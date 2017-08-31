Dole cutbacks: In the Aug. 30 Business section, an article about Dole Food Co.’s plans to reduce some of its operations in Southern California said the company planned to sell its headquarters, hotel and WellBeing Institute. The land transaction involves only the headquarters property.

“Our Town”: In the Aug. 30 Calendar section, an article about Pasadena Playhouse and Deaf West Theatre’s production of “Our Town” said the play would begin its run on Sept. 6. It opens Sept. 26.

