Daher Capital: In the Sept. 6 Business section, an article about investment firm Daher Capital misspelled the first name of investor Michel Daher as Michael.

Luxury Condos: In the Sept. 2 edition of Hot Property, an article about the Mr. C Residences gave architect Ray Kappe’s age as 92. He is 90. The article also said Mr. C Residences is in Beverly Hills; it is Beverly Hills adjacent.

