North Korea: In some editions of the Oct. 8 Section A, an article about the environmental toll of North Korea’s nuclear tests said that Pyongsan is north of Pyongyang. Pyongsan is south of Pyongyang.

Chargers: In the Oct. 6 Sports section, an article about the Chargers replacing kicker Younghoe Koo with veteran Nick Novak said Novak had made 101 of 177 attempts in a previous four-year stint with the team. Novak actually made 101 of 117 kicks, an 86.3% success rate.

If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact Deirdre Edgar, readers’ representative, by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000, by fax at (213) 237-3535 or by mail at 202 W. 1st St., Los Angeles, CA 90012. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.