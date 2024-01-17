L.A. Times Enters Licensing Agreements with the World Journal, the Korea Daily and Nguoi Viet Daily News

The Los Angeles Times today announced that it has begun content licensing agreements with three foreign-language newspapers serving Asian American communities: the World Journal , the Korea Daily and Nguoi Viet Daily News .

Starting this month, each of the newspapers will be able to select, translate and publish stories from The Times, in print and digital editions, on a weekly basis. The Times will have the option to publish the translated versions of the stories for its readers.

“We’re excited about working with these storied publications to make our reporting on a range of relevant topics more accessible to their readers,” said Anh B. Do, community engagement editor for the Los Angeles Times.

“Newspapers for immigrant communities, especially those published in native languages, hold a special place in American society,” continued Do, “and each of them has a deep connection with its audience. Through this agreement, the publications will be able to publish L.A. Times stories on topics Asian Americans tell us they’re most interested in, including healthcare, higher education, economics, immigration and housing.”

California is home to more foreign-born immigrants than any other state in the U.S., with a majority identifying as people of color and 34% of those as Asian American, according to the Pew Research Center . Reporting on and providing coverage to Latino, Black, Asian and other diasporic communities in Los Angeles and across the state is an important part of The Times’ journalistic mission. These content licensing agreements are a complement to the regular reporting and translations The Times provides for Spanish-language readers and special projects published in other languages commonly spoken in L.A.

The World Journal, which is published in Mandarin Chinese, is the largest Chinese-language newspaper in the United States, with headquarters in New York and offices in the Los Angeles and San Francisco areas. The Korea Daily is the largest Korean-language newspaper in the U.S., with headquarters in L.A. and regional offices in the U.S. and Canada. Nguoi Viet Daily News is the largest Vietnamese-language newspaper outside of Vietnam, with headquarters in Orange County, Calif. Each of the three publications was independently founded in the U.S. in the 1970s.