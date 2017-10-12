Wrongful-death lawsuit: In the Oct. 12 California section, an article about the Los Angeles City Council’s settling a wrongful-death lawsuit brought by the family of a man who was shot by police said the vote was 12 to 1 in favor of the agreement. The vote was 11 to 2 in favor. Councilman Mitch Englander was initially recorded as voting in favor of the settlement, but it was later announced that his was a “no” vote.

If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact Deirdre Edgar, readers’ representative, by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000, by fax at (213) 237-3535 or by mail at 202 W. 1st St., Los Angeles, CA 90012. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.