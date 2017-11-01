Time zones: In the Nov. 1 Section A, an article about Massachusetts considering moving to the Atlantic time zone said that such a change would give the continental U.S. four time zones instead of three. The contiguous U.S. currently has four time zones; Atlantic would be the fifth. The continental U.S. includes Alaska.

Cougar spotted: In the Nov. 1 California section, an article about a cougar in the Hollywood Hills said the animal was photographed on a 17-acre parcel that Citizens for Los Angeles Wildlife and the Lauren Canyon Assn. purchased in 2015. The two groups started raising funds in 2015 but have not yet purchased the land.

If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact Deirdre Edgar, readers’ representative, by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000, by fax at (213) 237-3535 or by mail at 202 W. 1st St., Los Angeles, CA 90012. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.