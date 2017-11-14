Small-business taxes: In the Nov. 4 Business section, an article about how the GOP tax overhaul would affect small businesses said that the current 25% tax rate kicks in for income above $91,900 for individuals and $153,100 for couples. Those income thresholds are actually the upper limits for the 25% tax rate.

If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact Deirdre Edgar, readers’ representative, by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000, by fax at (213) 237-3535 or by mail at 202 W. 1st St., Los Angeles, CA 90012. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.