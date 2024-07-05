Your guide to Proposition 32: an $18 hourly minimum wage for all Californians

Proposition 32 will ask California voters if the statewide minimum wage should be increased to $18 an hour.

The current minimum wage in California is $16 an hour and adjusts for inflation.

The new proposal would increase pay at different times depending on how many employees a company has, with all workers in the state set to make $18 an hour by 2026.

It comes amid several other changes to minimum-wage laws in the state. Unions last year secured $25 an hour for healthcare workers and $20 an hour for fast-food workers. Several cities including West Hollywood, Berkeley and San Francisco have moved ahead of the state minimum and already pay more than $18 an hour.