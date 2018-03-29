Orange County: In the March 27 California section, an article about Orange County supervisors' considering whether to take action against the state's "sanctuary" laws cited incorrect information from the Sheriff's Department about 172 inmates in the country illegally who were released into the community, saying that some of the inmates had been convicted of domestic violence, theft, driving under the influence and criminal threats. Those facing charges of domestic violence, burglary and criminal threats had been charged but not convicted.
Stock fraud: In the March 28 Business section, an article about an alleged pump-and-dump scheme said the Securities and Exchange Commission had charged Wedbush Inc. with failing to properly supervise a broker accused of participating in the fraud. The actual entity charged was a subsidiary, Wedbush Securities Inc.
Tony Mendoza: In the March 27 California section, an article about former state Sen. Tony Mendoza's ballot designation referred to 32nd Senate District candidate Ali S. Taj as a Republican. He is a Democrat.
