Los Angeles Times News Quiz this week: Jill Biden, baseball and busy beavers

If you know which Warhol went missing, what toy company is peeved at the police and what was in that shipment of carrots, this is your chance to prove it.

Welcome to the Los Angeles Times News Quiz for the week of March 29, 2024. Senior features writer and quizmaster Adam Tschorn coming your way with another 10-pack of multiple-choice, California-leaning questions riffed from the work of my colleagues published (online or in print) from March 22 to 28.

This week, I’m crafting questions, taking trivia and mining minutiae from stories about legal trouble for a member of Dodger superstar Shohei Ohtani’s inner circle, the next generation waiting in the wings, a suspicious shipment of carrots that came across the border and a stolen Warhol print.

If you’ve followed the news of the week, then answering these correctly should be a breeze. Are you ready to have some fun? I am. Let’s get started.

Advertisement

One more thing: If you’d like to play the News Quiz live, head over to Molly Malone’s Irish Pub in the Fairfax District (one of my top-recommended bar trivia haunts in the city). The proprietors are giving us an opportunity to play an expanded, in-person version as part of their regularly scheduled April 10 Wednesday-night game. After that, it’s on to the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books for another in-person game on April 20.

If last week’s news is still top of mind, why not try your luck with the previous News Quiz, which covered Times stories published from March 15 through 21?