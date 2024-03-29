Advertisement
Los Angeles Times News Quiz this week: Jill Biden, baseball and busy beavers

A collection of photos from this week's news quiz.
If you know which Warhol went missing, what toy company is peeved at the police and what was in that shipment of carrots, this is your chance to prove it.
(Times staff and wire photos)
Adam Tschorn
By Adam Tschorn
Los Angeles Times Exclusive
Welcome to the Los Angeles Times News Quiz for the week of March 29, 2024. Senior features writer and quizmaster Adam Tschorn coming your way with another 10-pack of multiple-choice, California-leaning questions riffed from the work of my colleagues published (online or in print) from March 22 to 28.

This week, I’m crafting questions, taking trivia and mining minutiae from stories about legal trouble for a member of Dodger superstar Shohei Ohtani’s inner circle, the next generation waiting in the wings, a suspicious shipment of carrots that came across the border and a stolen Warhol print.

If you’ve followed the news of the week, then answering these correctly should be a breeze. Are you ready to have some fun? I am. Let’s get started.

One more thing: If you’d like to play the News Quiz live, head over to Molly Malone’s Irish Pub in the Fairfax District (one of my top-recommended bar trivia haunts in the city). The proprietors are giving us an opportunity to play an expanded, in-person version as part of their regularly scheduled April 10 Wednesday-night game. After that, it’s on to the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books for another in-person game on April 20.

If last week’s news is still top of mind, why not try your luck with the previous News Quiz, which covered Times stories published from March 15 through 21?

Adam Tschorn

Senior features writer Adam Tschorn is a former small-town newspaper editor, game-show question-and-answer man and fashion scribe who joined the Los Angeles Times in 2007. He currently covers a wide range of pop-culture topics with a focus on cannabis culture. Holding a B.A. in philosophy and an M.A. in journalism, he feels perfectly suited to looking at things, asking “why?” and writing down the answers.

