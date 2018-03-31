Driverless cars: In the March 29 Business section, an article about the future of driverless technology at Uber said the company settled a lawsuit with Waymo in November. The settlement was reached in February.
David A.R. White: In the March 30 Calendar section, a movie review and a photo caption for "God's Not Dead: A Light in Darkness" gave the first name of actor David A.R. White as Daniel.
