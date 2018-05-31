“Roseanne” Emmy coverage: The May 31 Envelope section included a comedy actors roundtable featuring “Roseanne” actress Sara Gilbert and a Gold Standard column projecting comedy actors’ and series’ Emmy chances. The section was printed before ABC canceled the show on Tuesday. For an updated look at the comedy awards contenders, go online to latimes.com/envelope.
“Barn Burning”: In the May 28 Calendar section, an article about South Korean filmmaker Lee Chang-dong and his latest film, “Burning,” described the movie’s source material, “Barn Burning,” as a “1992 short story by Haruki Murakami.” The correct year is 1983. 1992 was the year “Barn Burning” was published in the New Yorker.
College baseball: In the May 29 Sports section, an article about UCLA’s upcoming NCAA playoff game against Gonzaga in Minnesota said that the game would begin at 2 p.m. Friday in Minnesota. The game will start at 11 a.m. PDT.
If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact Deirdre Edgar, readers’ representative, by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000, by fax at (213) 237-3535 or by mail at 202 W. 1st St., Los Angeles, CA 90012. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.