Los Angeles Times News Quiz this week: Billboards, box office and Billie Eilish

What game is Zendaya playing? Where are the city’s priciest billboards? Those questions — and more — are asked and answered in this week’s News Quiz.

Welcome to another edition of the Los Angeles Times News Quiz. I’m Adam Tschorn, senior features writer, former game show question-and-answer man and your weekly quizmaster, back with another batch of 10 handcrafted, California-focused, multiple-choice questions fresh out of the quiz oven.

If you’ve paid attention to the stories that appeared in The Times (in print or online) over the previous seven days that should pay dividends as you answer questions about where the Lakers’ season ended, how movie producer Randall Emmett is flying under the radar, who drafted a Heisman Trophy winner and which part of town is home to the priciest billboards.

Are you ready to have some fun? I am. Let’s get started.