Orange Coast College rowers: In the June 29 Sports section, a photo caption identified Daniel Amado, left, and Axel Witt as pulling in the same direction. The rowers are Axel Witt, left, and Ken Ponchak.
If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact the readers’ representative by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000, by fax at (213) 237-3535 or by mail at 202 W. 1st St., Los Angeles, CA 90012. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.