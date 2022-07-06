L.A. Times and Times Community News Honored at O.C. Press Club Excellence-in-Journalism Awards Gala

The Los Angeles Times and Times Community News were honored last Thursday, June 30 at the Orange County Press Club 2022 Excellence-in-Journalism awards gala. Times Columnist Gustavo Arellano emceed the event with Kedric Francis, editor-in-chief of Blue Door Magazine.

The ceremony included a special tribute to Times Community News Copy Editor Dennis Brosterhous, who died in April.

In all, The Times took home 17 awards, including 14 wins by TCN. The annual awards contest recognizes outstanding Orange County journalism.

See the list of Times and TCN winners by category:

Best News Feature Story

First place: Anh Do, White residents burned this California Chinatown to the ground. An apology came 145 years later

Third place: Hannah Fry, An Asian American family in O.C. was being harassed. Now their neighbors stand guard

Best Breaking News Coverage

Third place: Andrew Turner and Matt Szabo, ‘Let Them Play’ rallies in Orange County call for resumption of high school athletics

Best Beat Reporting

First place: Anh Do, Asian American issues

Best Public Affairs Story

Third place: Gabriel San Román, Anaheim teams with county to take down taco stand pop-ups

Best Feature Story

Third place: Lilly Nguyen, No hogwash here! All-Alaskan pigs fly at O.C. fairgrounds

Best Pandemic Feature Story

First place: Lilly Nguyen, They go one by one, door by door — how Hoag’s ‘promotoras’ are bridging gaps to services

Second place: Anh Do, Valley Boulevard, L.A.'s Chinese main street, was a ghost town in 2020. Can it bounce back?

Best Coverage of Extremism

First place: Paige St. John, Anita Chabria, Hannah Fry and Michael Finnegan, Suburban radicals: Inside the resurgence of right-wing extremism in Orange County

Best Sports Story

First place: Hannah Fry, Connor Sheets and Laura J. Nelson, Football powerhouse Mater Dei confronts hazing scandal with a wall of silence

Best Arts/Culture Story

First place: Andrew Turner, Volunteerism keeps alive the Pageant of the Masters, the place where art comes to life

Best Music/Entertainment Story

First place: Gabriel San Roman, Manic Hispanic is ‘Back in Brown’ after mourning the death of its legendary founders

Second place: Andrew Turner, Attitude, fashion and nostalgia: behind the art of the tribute band

Best Environmental News Story

Second place: Gabriel San Román, For unionizing factory workers in Santa Ana, indoor air pollution is more pressing than pay

Best Profile

Second place: Gabriel San Román, How OC Weekly’s founding editor turned conservative libertarian firebrand

Third place: Matt Szabo, Nanny multitasks by weeding Huntington Beach park, a role she digs

David McQuay Award for Best Columnist

First place: Patrice Apodaca, Times OC

The full list of winners can be found at facebook.com/ocpressclub.