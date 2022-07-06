L.A. Times and Times Community News Honored at O.C. Press Club Excellence-in-Journalism Awards Gala
The Los Angeles Times and Times Community News were honored last Thursday, June 30 at the Orange County Press Club 2022 Excellence-in-Journalism awards gala. Times Columnist Gustavo Arellano emceed the event with Kedric Francis, editor-in-chief of Blue Door Magazine.
The ceremony included a special tribute to Times Community News Copy Editor Dennis Brosterhous, who died in April.
In all, The Times took home 17 awards, including 14 wins by TCN. The annual awards contest recognizes outstanding Orange County journalism.
See the list of Times and TCN winners by category:
Best News Feature Story
First place: Anh Do, White residents burned this California Chinatown to the ground. An apology came 145 years later
Third place: Hannah Fry, An Asian American family in O.C. was being harassed. Now their neighbors stand guard
Best Breaking News Coverage
Third place: Andrew Turner and Matt Szabo, ‘Let Them Play’ rallies in Orange County call for resumption of high school athletics
Best Beat Reporting
First place: Anh Do, Asian American issues
Best Public Affairs Story
Third place: Gabriel San Román, Anaheim teams with county to take down taco stand pop-ups
Best Feature Story
Third place: Lilly Nguyen, No hogwash here! All-Alaskan pigs fly at O.C. fairgrounds
Best Pandemic Feature Story
First place: Lilly Nguyen, They go one by one, door by door — how Hoag’s ‘promotoras’ are bridging gaps to services
Second place: Anh Do, Valley Boulevard, L.A.'s Chinese main street, was a ghost town in 2020. Can it bounce back?
Best Coverage of Extremism
First place: Paige St. John, Anita Chabria, Hannah Fry and Michael Finnegan, Suburban radicals: Inside the resurgence of right-wing extremism in Orange County
Best Sports Story
First place: Hannah Fry, Connor Sheets and Laura J. Nelson, Football powerhouse Mater Dei confronts hazing scandal with a wall of silence
Best Arts/Culture Story
First place: Andrew Turner, Volunteerism keeps alive the Pageant of the Masters, the place where art comes to life
Best Music/Entertainment Story
First place: Gabriel San Roman, Manic Hispanic is ‘Back in Brown’ after mourning the death of its legendary founders
Second place: Andrew Turner, Attitude, fashion and nostalgia: behind the art of the tribute band
Best Environmental News Story
Second place: Gabriel San Román, For unionizing factory workers in Santa Ana, indoor air pollution is more pressing than pay
Best Profile
Second place: Gabriel San Román, How OC Weekly’s founding editor turned conservative libertarian firebrand
Third place: Matt Szabo, Nanny multitasks by weeding Huntington Beach park, a role she digs
David McQuay Award for Best Columnist
First place: Patrice Apodaca, Times OC
The full list of winners can be found at facebook.com/ocpressclub.