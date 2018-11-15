Gaza attacks: In the Nov. 13 Section A, an article about missile launches from the Gaza Strip said that civil servants in Gaza were not paid their full salaries because of Israel’s blockade. The Palestinian Authority, not Israel, cut funding for salaries in Gaza.
School closures: In the Nov. 14 California section, an article about fire-related school closures named Las Virgenes Unified School District as one of three Ventura County school districts temporarily closed because of the Woolsey fire. The school district is affiliated with the Ventura County Office of Education, but its campuses are in L.A. County.