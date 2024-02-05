Evacuation orders, shelters and road closures in effect Monday in L.A., Ventura and Orange counties

A car drives through a street filled with rainwater near Beverly Glen Boulevard during a rainstorm at Hollywood Hills on Monday in Los Angeles.

Here are lists of the areas in Los Angeles, Ventura and Orange counties with evacuation orders or warnings in response to the heavy rains that began over the weekend. An evacuation order, which carries the force of law, is a command to leave the area right away because of an immediate threat to life. An evacuation warning is an alert about a potential threat to life or property, and leaving the area is voluntary.

Los Angeles County

Authorities issued evacuation orders for the following areas with burn scars from past wildfires that increased the risk of mud and debris flows, urging residents to gather family members, pets and medications and leave immediately.



Santa Maria Road north from Topanga Canyon Boulevard

Soledad Canyon Road east of Agua Dulce Canyon Road



Other areas with burn scars received evacuation warnings, instructing residents to leave now if they need extra time to evacuate or have animals that need shelter. The warnings, which are in effect at least through 6 p.m. Tuesday, include:



The Juniper Hills and Valyermo areas hit by the Bobcat fire

The Lake Hughes and King Canyon area hit by the Lake fire, particularly the 20000 block of Pine Canyon Road, the 18000 block of Ellstree Drive, the 46000 block of Kings Canyon Road, the 18000 block of Newvale Drive and the 43000 block of Lake Hughes Road

All of Topanga Zone 4 in the northeastern part of the canyon not under an evacuation order

In the city of Duarte, along Mel Canyon Road between Fish Canyon Road and Brookridge Road

According to L.A. County officials, shelters are available in two places: ONEgeneration at 18255 Victory Blvd. in Reseda and Marie Kerr Park at 39700 30th St. West in Palmdale. And for animal sheltering, the county directs people to the Agoura Animal Care Shelter at 29525 Agoura Road in Agoura Hills and the Castaic Animal Care Center at 31044 Charlie Canyon Road in Castaic.

Ventura County

Evacuation orders are in effect for two areas:



In the unincorporated region around Ojai, Matilija Canyon/North Fork/Camino Cielo

In Ventura, the Ventura RV Resort



The county has issued evacuation warnings for two areas:



In unincorporated Ventura, the community of Foster Park/Camp Chaffee

In unincorporated Ojai, Old Creek Road/Creek Road



Meanwhile, the county has issued an advisory to residents in the community of La Conchita that the torrential rain could lead to landslides and debris flows.

For residents who have to evacuate their homes, the county offers an emergency shelter at the Ventura College Gymnasium, 4667 Telegraph Road in Ventura.

Orange County

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department issued evacuation warnings for the following areas:



Irvine Lake

Black Star and Baker Canyon

Silverado Canyon

Williams Canyon

Modjeska Canyon

Live Oak and North Trabuco Canyon

Trabuco, Rose, Holy Jim Canyon



For more information about the situation, call 211. Residents who need shelter are encouraged to make arrangements with relatives or friends, or by calling the American Red Cross at (855) 891-7325.

Road closures

A list of road closures as of 9:30 a.m. Monday included:



Near Dodger Stadium just north of downtown Los Angeles, the connector between the 5 Freeway and the 110 Freeway was closed indefinitely by multiple mudslides. So was the on-ramp from southbound Riverside Drive to the southbound 5.

In South Los Angeles, the westbound 60 Freeway connector to the westbound 10 Freeway was closed indefinitely because of an accident.

In the Santa Monica Mountains, State Route 27 is closed from Topanga Canyon School Road to Robinson Road indefinitely by overflowing waters from Topanga Creek. Also, mudslides closed a portion of Hillside Drive east of Summit Road.

Near Thousand Oaks, State Route 23 from Carlisle Avenue to Portero Road is closed indefinitely by mudslides and flooding.

In the Antelope Valley, Mount Enma Road was closed from Cheseboro Road to 87th Street East.

Just north of Pearblossom, Avenue T was closed from Longview Road to 165th Street East.

In Castaic, Lake Hughes Road was closed from Pine Canyon Road to Dry Gulch by mudslides. And Pine Canyon Road was closed from Lake Hughes Road to Three Points Road, also because of mudslides.

In the San Gabriel Mountains, the Angeles Crest Highway was closed in two stretches: from Mount Wilson Road to just west of Upper Big Tujunga River, and from the State Route 39 junction to Big Pines Highway. Also, State Route 39 was closed from the Angeles Crest Highway south to two miles north of Crystal Lake Road.

South of Seal Beach, the Pacific Coast Highway was closed indefinitely from Warner Ave. to Seapoint Street because of flood control.

In downtown Ventura, one of the three southbound lanes of the 101 Freeway near California Street is closed indefinitely by flooding.

Also in Ventura, the northboard off-ramp from the 101 Freeway to Sanjon Road is blocked by a downed tree.

In and out of Ojai, State Route 33 is closed indefinitely in both directions from Fairview Road to the Ozema Fire Station by mudslides. A video of the area showed chunks of mud and rocks splayed across the road.

Also in Ojai, McNell Road from Reeves Road to Grand Avenue and Camino Cielo from State Route 33 to the end.

Sandbags

If you need sandbags to protect your home or property, the Los Angeles County Fire Department makes empty sandbags available free to residents at all of its stations, with free sand to fill them at selected locations. To find sandbags and sand near you, go to the county Public Works website or check out this list from the fire department.

In Orange County, sand and sandbags are available from certain fire stations, the county yard and some city public works departments. A list with links is on the Orange County Fire Authority’s website.

In Ventura County, two dozen fire stations offer free sandbags for residents, although you’ll have to fill them yourself. The Ventura County Fire Department website has a list of the participating stations, with their addresses. The Ventura County Public Works Department also offers a list of retailers that sell sandbags, along with instructions for how to fill and handle sandbags safely.