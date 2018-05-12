L.A. officers faulted in helicopter shooting said man was armed when he wasn't, commission report says

One officer fired 14 rounds from the helicopter, which was 75 to 85 yards away from Soderberg. Three of the other officers shot from a "considerable distance" — as much as 189 feet — which the commissioners said limited their ability to accurately assess Soderberg's actions as a deadly threat. The commission said that it was "not reasonable for these officers, from their distant location, to believe their intervention with lethal force was warranted."