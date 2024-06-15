L.A. police fatally shoot woman who they said was threatening family members with a knife

Los Angeles police fatally shot a woman who they say was threatening family members with a knife and refused to surrender the weapon, authorities said Saturday.

Officers responded to a call about 12:35 a.m. in the 9400 block of Van Nuys Boulevard in Panorama City, police said. The unidentified suspect, described only as being in her 20s, was wielding a knife and threatening family members, police said.

When officers arrived at the scene, they instructed the woman to drop the knife and surrender, but she did not comply, police said. “During that encounter, an officer-involved shooting occurred [and] a taser was also deployed,” LAPD stated on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The woman was taken into custody and transported to a nearby hospital, where she died, police said.

A knife was recovered at the scene, LAPD said. No one else was injured in the incident.

The shooting remains under investigation.