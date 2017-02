Today, Betsy DeVos was confirmed as America’s next Education secretary after a tumultuous confirmation process. Vice President Mike Pence cast a historic tie-breaking vote in the Senate to make it official.

For weeks, millions of Americans have been calling, emailing and faxing their senators at unprecedented levels to share their thoughts about DeVos, an untraditional pick. As we prepare to report on her tenure, we want to hear from you.

