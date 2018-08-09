L.A. schools chief urges administrators to break bureaucratic rules to help kids

In his first, closely watched annual address to administrators, new L.A. schools Supt. Austin Beutner pledged to cut the red tape for principals and urged them in turn to break rules for the benefit of students.
He said the nation’s second-largest school system needs to enter an era of “simplicity and focus” instead of chasing “quick fixes and new programs.”
“We are going back to the basics,” he told the crowd Thursday in a packed auditorium at Hollywood High School.
The goal will be to “make each school a place of great teaching and learning,” which is not currently the case, he said.
L.A. Unified’s superintendent traditionally delivers a state-of-the-district speech just before the start of school. It’s aimed not just at administrators but at the wider community. Beutner, who took the job in May, faces a host of challenges including labor unrest, a poor budget forecast and lagging student achievement.
Although he alluded to unsustainable spending levels and the need for more funding, he offered no specifics on plans either to cut or enlarge the budget.
His pledge to cut in half the mountain of communications and directives sent to principals seemed to go over very well.
He also promised more attention on student attendance, with a better distribution of resources. He unveiled a new campaign using sports celebrities to record motivational phone messages to be sent to students and families.
The first was delivered live to administrators by Los Angeles Clippers Coach Doc Rivers.
“Don’t run away from hard,” he said. “If it’s something worth attaining, it would be hard.”
“This is the ultimate being sent to the principal’s office,” he joked about his appearance. “You know I’ve been there.”
Beutner’s remarks, which followed those of Rivers, were comparatively low key though resolute.
He asked administrators to wake up every day “with a sense of urgency” and to focus “on getting results for kids… not bureaucracy and compliance.”
“The answers are in your classrooms. They’re in your schools,” he told them. “I never met a great leader who asked for permission to lead.”