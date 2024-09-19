Advertisement
California

Fresno police sergeant arrested in sting operation, accused of attempting lewd acts with a minor

A man in glasses stands in front of a flag and a blue background.
An undated photo of Paige McQuay.
(Fresno Police Department)
By Summer LinStaff Writer 
Share via

A Fresno police sergeant was arrested Wednesday as part of a sting operation by the Roseville Police Department involving deputies posing as children online, according to authorities.

Paige McQuay, 56, was arrested on suspicion of attempting to contact a minor to commit an unlawful offense and attempting lewd acts with a minor, according to Roseville police spokesperson Chris Ciampa.

An unspecified number of other arrests were also made during the operation, authorities said in a statement.

Advertisement
A roll of police tape is left on the windshield of Los Angeles County sheriff's vehicle in the parking lot of its training academy in Whittier, Calif., Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. A car struck 22 LA County sheriff's recruits on a training run around dawn Wednesday and five were critically injured, authorities said. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

California

L.A. sheriff’s deputy charged with sexually assaulting a 13-year-old

An L.A. County sheriff’s deputy who was relieved of duty two years ago was charged this month with sexually assaulting a teenage girl.

Sept. 18, 2024

McQuay, who has been with the Fresno Police Department since 1993, is being held without bail at Fresno County Jail.

Fresno interim Police Chief Mindy Casto said the department was notified about McQuay on Tuesday. His co-workers took him into custody.

The Fresno department is cooperating with Roseville police in their investigation, Casto said during a Wednesday news conference.

Advertisement

“Obviously, we have a vested interest. When somebody in our police department is accused of these kinds of crimes, the last thing we want to do is expose the public to any kind of risk with them being out there,” she said.

PASADENA, CA-OCTOBER 7, 2022: California Attorney General Rob Bonta announces the arrest of 56 individuals involved in a scheme resulting in the theft of nearly $5 million from hundreds of people in a widespread mail theft and postal fraud operation. The suspects, who operated out of multiple counties across California, including Los Angele County, allegedly altered stolen checks, deposited them into bank accounts, then quickly withdrew money from ATMs before the banks discovered the checks were forged. The California Department of Justice charged the suspects with felony grand theft, money laundering, and conspiracy. Press conference was held at the United States Postal Inspection Service in Pasadena. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

California

18 arrested after allegedly trying to contact minors online for sex in Northern California

The suspects allegedly attempted to contact minors online for sex, but they were in contact with undercover officers who posed as children as young as 13.

March 10, 2023

McQuay was placed on paid administrative leave Wednesday. Both criminal and internal investigations are ongoing.

Casto said there was “no indication” of McQuay’s alleged misconduct within the department.

Advertisement

“It’s painful whether it’s a brand new officer under these circumstances; it’s painful if it’s a veteran officer as it is in this case,” she said.

More to Read

CaliforniaBreaking NewsCrime & Courts
Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before coming to The Times, she covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics and California courts for McClatchy’s publications, including the Miami Herald. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. Lin was among The Times’ staff members who covered the Monterey Park mass shooting in 2023, which was recognized by the Pulitzer Board as a finalist in breaking news.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in California

Advertisement