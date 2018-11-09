L.A. Unified apologizes for keeping mum about armed man who tried to lure middle school girls off campus

Russell Polsky, 60, is accused of approaching three girls on Friday, Oct. 5, although the school did not learn about it until the following Monday. That Thursday, Oct. 11, at least one of the girls saw his truck again and alerted the school. An officer confronted Polsky, who was sitting in the passenger seat with a rifle bag next to him in the driver’s seat. When officers saw the weaponry, they arrested Polsky, who did not resist. He pleaded guilty Oct. 24 to one felony weapons count and was sentenced to 16 months in state prison.