Two schools that share a campus fight over a dwindling number of students

By last week, Alonzo was down to 59 students, with most of the departures from families moving out of the area. But he hopes to grow his school all the way up to eighth grade, which would put him in competition with another charter, KIPP L.A. Prep, which serves students in grades five to eight. That school isn’t on the Sunrise campus but is right next door, across a fence from the classroom bungalows Excelencia is using.