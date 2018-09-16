Stanford is removing Junipero Serra's name from parts of campus

Native American students and staff and tribal leaders in Northern California told the committee that the impacts of the missions were long lasting and harmful: Generations as recent as their parents and grandparents had been sent to boarding schools to force assimilation. Those in the school community spoke “of visceral feelings of harm, trauma, emotional damage, and damage to their mental health” from seeing Serra’s name around campus, according to the committee’s report last month. They said the university also has failed “to acknowledge the history of the land that it occupies and the groups from whom the lands were taken.”