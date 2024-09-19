Multiple sexual assaults from spiked drinks reported to UC Berkeley

Multiple sexual assaults facilitated by spiked drinks were reported to UC Berkeley recently, according to school officials.

According to a WarnMe message sent to the community Tuesday, the incident occurred Friday around 11:55 p.m. on College Avenue. WarnMe is an emergency notification system to send warnings from campus police.

There were multiple instances of “drug-facilitated sexual assault-battery and aggravated assaults via poisoning,” according to the message. The alleged assaults occurred at a residence on College Avenue and were recently reported to the school.

The incidents occurred off-campus and are being investigated by the Berkeley Police Department, said school officials, who declined to provide further details about the case, including whether the residence was occupied by university students or not. At least one fraternity and an off-campus home are on College Avenue.

Anyone who has information about the crime has been encouraged to contact Berkeley Police at (510) 981-5900.

Those who have been harmed by sexual violence should contact University Health Services’ 24/7 Nurse Advice Line at (510) 643-7197, the Confidential Care Advocate PATH to Care Center at (510) 643-2005 or the Gender Equity Resource Center at (510) 643-5727.