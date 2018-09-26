Faculty diversity, Native American remains among the issues UC regents will take up this week

The state has helped accelerate the progress with $6 million in funding since 2016 to support the recruitment of faculty who have promoted diversity. Postdoctoral fellowships offered by the office of UC President Janet Napolitano and campus chancellors — about 70 a year — have widened the pipeline of diverse candidates for faculty positions. This year, more than two-thirds of the president’s fellows are women and more than three-fourths are underrepresented minorities. UC also now requires faculty job applicants to explain how they’ve contributed to diversity in past teaching, research and service.