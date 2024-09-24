Father killed son, injured another relative before shooting himself near Castaic, authorities say

An investigation is underway after a father and son were killed in what is being investigated as a homicide-suicide over the weekend near Castaic.

A father and son were killed in what is being investigated as a homicide-suicide over the weekend in the Val Verde community near Castaic, according to authorities.

Deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley station responded Sunday at 6:32 p.m. to a report of a gunshot victim on Paradise Road in Val Verde, according to a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department news release.

Three people were found suffering from gunshot wounds; two men were pronounced dead at the scene and a woman was hospitalized, authorities said. Police described it as a domestic incident and the victims and suspect were related. The case is being investigated as a homicide/suicide.

Deputy Robert Jensen, a spokesman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, told the Santa Clarita Valley Signal that a father shot himself after shooting his son.

There are no outstanding suspects and a weapon was recovered at the scene, according to authorities. No other information is available at this time.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau has encouraged anyone with more information to contact the agency at 323-890-5500.