Advertisement
California

Father killed son, injured another relative before shooting himself near Castaic, authorities say

An investigation is underway after a father and son were killed in a homicide-suicide near Castaic.
An investigation is underway after a father and son were killed in what is being investigated as a homicide-suicide over the weekend near Castaic.
(KeyNews)
By Summer LinStaff Writer 
Share via

A father and son were killed in what is being investigated as a homicide-suicide over the weekend in the Val Verde community near Castaic, according to authorities.

Deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley station responded Sunday at 6:32 p.m. to a report of a gunshot victim on Paradise Road in Val Verde, according to a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department news release.

Three people were found suffering from gunshot wounds; two men were pronounced dead at the scene and a woman was hospitalized, authorities said. Police described it as a domestic incident and the victims and suspect were related. The case is being investigated as a homicide/suicide.

Advertisement
A march 2017 photo of L.A. County Sheriff's Deputy Jason Viger hosing down a hot spot in Newhall.

California

Sheriff’s Department homicide sergeant dies in Santa Clarita traffic collision

Sgt. Jason Viger died in a Thursday night off-duty crash in Santa Clarita, officials said. Details about the incident have not been released.

Aug. 2, 2024

Deputy Robert Jensen, a spokesman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, told the Santa Clarita Valley Signal that a father shot himself after shooting his son.

There are no outstanding suspects and a weapon was recovered at the scene, according to authorities. No other information is available at this time.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau has encouraged anyone with more information to contact the agency at 323-890-5500.

More to Read

CaliforniaBreaking NewsCrime & Courts
Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before coming to The Times, she covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics and California courts for McClatchy’s publications, including the Miami Herald. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. Lin was among The Times’ staff members who covered the Monterey Park mass shooting in 2023, which was recognized by the Pulitzer Board as a finalist in breaking news.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in California

Advertisement