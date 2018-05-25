There's Koreatown. There's Little Tokyo. So why can't Leimert Park be Africa Town? Or Wakanda?

"I don't buy incenses," said Damon Turner, lifelong Leimert Park resident and co-founder of the Ride On Bike Shop Co-Op. "I don't wear a dashiki. I grew up in the Nation of Islam so I'm as black as the next man. That don't have anything to do with trying to get all people to come here, go have lunch and go to the movie and have a glass of wine. That's what they do in Culver City."