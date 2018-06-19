Architect to Hollywood stars arrested and charged with molesting two girls

A prominent architect known for designing movie theaters and sound studios for some of the biggest names in Hollywood has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of child molestation involving two girls.
Jeffrey Cooper, 66, was arrested by L.A. County Special Victims Unit detectives Monday on eight charges of child molestation, court records show. Among the charges, Copper has been accused of oral copulation with a minor and penetration of a child under the age of 10, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s records show.
Nicole Nishida, a sheriff's spokeswoman, said that the arrest came after detectives conducted an investigation into allegations that Cooper committed lewd acts with a minor between 2006 and 2016 in Calabasas. Nishida said the victims are two girls.
Cooper was taken into custody early Monday morning and held at the Lost Hills sheriff's station in lieu of $8.95 million bail, Nishida said.
Booking records show Cooper's address as that of Jeff Cooper Architects Inc. His website lists a slew of studios and big Hollywood names as clients, including George Lucas, Martin Scorsese and Francis Ford Coppola.
Cooper's firm has designed such prominent venues as the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Theater and 17 of the mixing studios that produced Academy Award nominees for sound, according to his firm’s website.
Cooper remained in custody Tuesday and was expected to appear in a Van Nuys courtroom for arraignment later in the day.
Sheriff’s detectives are asking that anyone with information concerning Cooper contact them at (877)710-6273.