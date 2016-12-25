Bank robber spits gasoline at teller during failed heis

Riverside authorities are looking for a would-be bank robber accused of spitting gasoline on a teller during a holdup.

The Riverside Press-Enterprise says nobody was injured in Thursday's attempted holdup at the Altura Credit Union.

Police say the man entered the bank, passed a note to the teller demanding money, placed gasoline from a bottle into his mouth and started spitting it.

He also poured gas on the counter.

The teller was protected by a glass barrier and the man ran off.

