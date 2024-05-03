LAPD detective charged with hit-and-run after off-duty crash on 5 Freeway

The Los Angeles Police Department headquarters, located at First and Spring streets in downtown Los Angeles.

A Los Angeles Police Department detective has been charged with hit-and-run exactly one year after she allegedly rear-ended another vehicle on the 5 Freeway while off-duty.

Prosecutors allege that the detective, Stephanie Carrillo, 47, crashed an unmarked LAPD vehicle into a civilian’s vehicle on May 3, 2023, damaging its rear. Both parties initially pulled over, but Carrillo allegedly got back in her vehicle and fled the crash scene, according to a statement from the L.A. County district attorney’s office.

Later that day, Carrillo filed a report at a California Highway Patrol station in Orange County stating that she had been in a hit-and-run, according to the statement.

“Irresponsible and unlawful behavior by law enforcement as allegedly exhibited by Officer Carrillo not only violates public trust but goes against the oath taken by law enforcement to keep the public safe,” said Dist. Atty. George Gascón. The CHP’s East Los Angeles station investigated the incident.

The LAPD said in a statement Friday that Carrillo has worked for the department for 24 years.

“The Los Angeles Police Department’s Internal Affairs Division initiated an administrative investigation into this allegation, and Carrillo was relieved of her police powers pending the resolution of the administrative investigation,” the statement said. “With the oversight of the Inspector General, the department will ensure administrative accountability in this matter.”

Carrillo’s arraignment on a single charge of misdemeanor hit-and-run is scheduled for May 22 at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in L.A. She faces up to six months in jail, if convicted. It was not immediately clear from court records Friday evening if Carrillo had retained a lawyer.