Motorcyclist killed in fiery wreck in El Monte

A motorcyclist was killed in a fiery accident Friday afternoon on westbound I-10 in El Monte, Los Angeles County fire officials said.

The accident occurred at about 3:15 p.m. near Santa Anita Avenue and blocked the express lanes in both directions for several hours, according to California Highway Patrol incident logs.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported, fire officials said.

The Los Angeles County coroner’s office had not identified the victim Friday night. No other details were available.