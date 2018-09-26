Border Patrol launches Operation Blazing Sands to stop human smuggling in California desert

Just before the canal turns away from Mexico, the border fence changes from 15- to 20-foot bollards used in town to a “floating fence” that was built about 2009. The floating fence has similar bollards, or posts placed close together, but they are a few feet shorter, and the base allows agents to prevent sand from mounding along the fence — which would make it easier to climb over. If the sand gets too high, the fence can be lifted and set down again on top.