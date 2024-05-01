Timeline: UCLA’s night of violence before police moved in

Dueling groups of protesters clashed Wednesday at UCLA, grappling in fistfights and shoving, kicking and using sticks to beat one another.

UCLA was rocked by violence when a group of counterprotesters arrived on campus Tuesday night and clashed for hours with students who had set up a pro-Palestinian encampment.

It took hours for police to push away the counterprotesters and bring calm to the campus, raising sharp questions about whether the campus was prepared for the unrest. During that time, there was a series of attacks on the camp and fights as the pro-Palestinian group tried to defend their space.

Here’s a timeline of what we know. The timestamps are our best approximations based on Times reporting, social media content and official statements:

Protesters battle for a fence barricade overnight at UCLA. (Trevor Jackson / For The Times)

10:30 p.m. Counterprotesters swarm campus.

11 p.m. People inside the camp send urgent appeals for help, saying their area is under attack.

11:15 p.m. Videos on social media show the camp under siege. People wearing black outfits and white masks are seen trying to tear down the barricades surrounding the encampment. Campers, some holding lumber and wearing goggles and helmets, rally to defend the encampment’s perimeter. The Daily Bruin reports that a small group of university police were on the scene. The paper quotes UCLA Police Chief John Thomas as saying the department had five to six officers on duty at the time. “Officers came under attack while trying to help an injured person, and so they left,” the Daily Bruin reports.

Demonstrations grew violent at UCLA pro-Palestinian encampment on May 1. (OnScene.TV)

11:45 p.m. Video shows fireworks landing inside the camp and waves of counterprotesters rushing at the barriers that served as the camp boundaries.

12:30 a.m. Violence appears to intensify. Reporters see counterprotesters throwing objects at the camp and its occupants and trying to breach the barrier. Campers use pepper spray to defend themselves and their space, but they also come under assault from some type of spray. The Times records a group of unarmed security guards observing the scene but not intervening. A makeshift medical facility inside the camp is used to treat people for eye irritation and other wounds.

Apex Security Group employees watch as dueling protesters clash at UCLA. (Michael Blackshire / Los Angeles Times)

12:45 a.m. Mary Osako, vice chancellor for UCLA strategic communications, issues a statement saying: “Horrific acts of violence occurred at the encampment tonight and we immediately called law enforcement for mutual aid support. The fire department and medical personnel are on the scene. We are sickened by this senseless violence and it must end.” A few minutes later, L.A. Mayor Karen Bass also decries the violence and says the LAPD is assisting.

Pro-Palestinian supporters are attacked by counterprotesters at UCLA. (Trevor Jackson / For The Times)

1:40 a.m. Police officers in riot gear arrive, and some counterprotesters begin to leave. But police do not immediately break up the clashes at the camp, which continued for at least an hour despite law enforcement’s presence.

California Highway Patrol officers stand guard during an altercation at UCLA. (Michael Blackshire / Los Angeles Times)

3 a.m. Lines of officers from several agencies arrive at the camp and push the remaining counterprotesters out of the quad area.

A woman prays in front of California Highway Patrol officers at UCLA. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

3:45 a.m.: The situation calms, but people in the camp are still dealing with those who were wounded in the attacks.