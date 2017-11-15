78 bulldogs found in 'disgusting and unsanitary' conditions in Westminster

Police seized 78 French and English bulldogs from what authorities say was an apparent puppy mill operating in Westminster.

KNBC-TV reports that police sent the pups into the care of Westminster Adoption Group Services and have opened a criminal investigation into the dogs’ owner.

Westminster police say a neighbor contacted authorities last week, and officers found the dogs in poor condition. Some of the animals are believed to have been caged for days at a time.

Police Commander Cameron Knauerhaze says the smell at the residence “was so disgusting and unsanitary that some of our officers actually got sick to their stomach and had to leave the property.”

People began applying to adopt the dogs Tuesday. The adoption group says it has had about 5,000 inquiries.