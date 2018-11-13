These are the victims of the California wildfires

More than 40 people have been confirmed dead in the blazes ravaging California this month, and officials expect the total to rise as crews continue to search homes for remains. Here are some of the stories of the lives that were lost to the Camp and Woolsey fires.

Jesus Fernandez, 48 | Concow

Camp fire

Jesus Fernandez Myrna Pascua

Jesus Fernandez, or Zeus, as he was known to his friends, died in the Camp fire, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

“Our dear friend Zeus did not make it,” a family friend, Myrna Pascua, wrote on Twitter, less than a day after she posted that Fernandez and his German shepherd were missing.

Ernest Foss, 63 | Paradise

Camp fire

Ernest Foss Angela Loo

A rock ’n’ roll musician, Ernie Foss lived in San Francisco all his life before he was priced out a decade ago. He became a father at a young age, said his eldest daughter, Angela Loo, who was born when her father was only 20.

Foss eventually gave up his band lifestyle to be a single father to three children. But he raised them with a recording studio in their small Bay Area cottage.

Foss, a Paradise resident, died during the Camp fire, Butte County authorities confirmed.

The 63-year-old played a variety of instruments. Guitar was his favorite but he also played drums, bass guitar and the saxophone, Loo said. He taught lessons out of their San Francisco house, and even helped her with her violin. Music runs in the family.

“He had a beautiful voice, his mom was a trained opera singer,” Loo said. “He had a crazy wild life, and then he had kids, and then he did his best to do right by us … being a single dad.”

He always tried to help people, she said, opening his home to people in need even when he didn’t have much himself.

Authorities told Loo that Foss’ body was found outside his home near his minivan, next to the body of his service dog, Bernice. He probably died on the morning of Nov. 8, around 9:45 a.m., when flames overtook that part of Edgewood Lane, she said. He lived there with his stepson and caretaker, Andrew Burt, who was still missing as of Tuesday afternoon.

Foss wasn’t afraid of death, Loo said — for the last 10 years he had been living with a debilitating condition called lymphedema that left him bedridden. Loo doesn’t know how he was able to even get out of the house when the fire hit; it’s possible that her stepbrother was able to get him into a wheelchair and near the car, she said.

For the last decade, Foss had been preparing for his death, Loo said. He had specific instructions for his instruments and wanted to pass his extensive vinyl collection to a friend. But he had told Loo to go through them first.

“I hid stuff for you in the dust jackets,” he told her.

She hasn’t been to Paradise yet to see the damage, but has heard that the home, and everything in it, is gone.

“For this to happen, it just sends me off my center of gravity,” she said. “I’m not prepared for this.”

The family is asking for donations for funeral expenses through GoFundMe.

Carl Wiley, 77 | Magalia

Camp fire

Butte County authorities confirmed that Carl Wiley, 77, of Magalia died in the Camp fire.

