PHOTOS: Immigrant caravan arrives at U.S. border

A group of immigrants from Central America, whose caravan north drew the ire of President Trump and became a flash point in the roiling debate over illegal immigration, converged at the U.S. border in Tijuana, Mexico, on Sunday to request asylum in a scene marked by emotion and theater.

Full story: The migrant caravan arrives at California's doorstep, amid protests, cheers and questions »

Members of a caravan of Central Americans who spent weeks traveling across Mexico walk from Tijuana to the U.S. side of the border to ask authorities for asylum. (David McNew / Getty Images) Members of a caravan of Central Americans walk toward the San Diego side of the border to ask U.S. authorities for asylum. (David McNew / Getty Images) Left and right, Central Americans, with some supporters, cross from Tijuana to the San Diego side of the border to request asylum in the U.S. (David McNew / Getty Images)

As the boisterous gathering at the border fence in Playas de Tijuana grew to hundreds, some waved Honduran flags, called out chants and waved bouquets of yellow flowers. Younger migrants climbed to the top of tall gates dividing the U.S. and Mexico, fist-pumping to crowds gathered on the American side. Others quietly clutched infants, wondering about their future.

A Central American woman holds her child at the border wall separating Tijuana from San Diego after traveling for weeks through Mexico with an immigrant caravan to reach the U.S. Guillermo Arias / AFP/Getty Images

I have instructed the Secretary of Homeland Security not to let these large Caravans of people into our Country. Tweet from President Trump

People gather on both sides of the border as remnants of the caravan from Central America arrive. (Alejandro Tamayo / San Diego Union-Tribune) Supporters of the asylum seekers rally on the both sides of the border. (Bill Wechter / Getty Images) Members of a caravan of Central Americans who spent weeks traveling across Mexico, many of them Hondurans who say they were fleeing violence, make their way to the U.S. side of the border to request asylum. (David McNew / Getty Images) Five couples are married on the beach during a rally with members of a caravan of Central American asylum seekers and supporters at the border on Sunday in Tijuana. (David McNew / Getty Images) Clockwise from top left: People gather on both sides of the border as the last members of the caravan from Central America arrive. Supporters of the asylum seekers rally at the west end of the U.S.-Mexico border. Five couples are married on the beach during a rally with members of the immigrant caravan. Women and children who spent weeks traveling across Mexico wait for their chance to request asylum in the U.S. (Alejandro Tamayo / San Diego Union-Tribune and David McNew / Getty Images)

By foot, bus and train, members of the caravan journeyed through Mexico since leaving the southern border city of Tapachula on March 25 with the goal of reaching the Tijuana-San Diego border. Most are from Honduras and tell of gang violence and extortion back home.